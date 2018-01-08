TMG'S TRUTH Media Agency Publishes "The State of Programmatic Advertising" Market Research

LONDON, Jan 8,2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TRUTH, the first global blockchain-enabled media agency, today announces the findings of research conducted in collaboration with London Research. The research is based on interviews with senior marketers at well-known brands and a global survey of more than 100 senior executives with responsibility for ad buying - and highlights the crisis in confidence that is undermining the programmatic advertising industry.

The full version can be found at https://truth.agency/truth_pdf.pdf

Key findings:

A lack of value chain transparency as 79% of the respondents indicate they have worries over levels of transparency in programmatic advertising while only 14% strongly agree they have a good understanding of the proportion of their budget that makes it to the consumer.

Low levels of trust in agencies as 36% of the respondents cite 'medium' or 'quite low' levels of trust in their digital media agencies.

Inconsistent measurement is still an issue as 49% of survey respondents cite a lack of consistent metrics and measurement as one of their biggest concerns. The industry still has its work cut out to ensure consistency of standards and metrics, and that these are agreed and adhered to.

Despite concerns about lack of transparency and issues such as ad fraud and brand safety, advertisers are confident that there are ways of addressing the industry's challenges; 77% of the respondents agree that a cleaner supply chain will release time and money for better advertising and innovation. A range of measures are being taken by brands - both internally and in co-operation with agency and ad tech partners - to bolster management of programmatic ad buying.

Commenting on the findings, Mary Keane Dawson, CEO of TRUTH said:

"These findings make it more and more apparent the current media model is broken. The industry cannot continue in this way where there is a fundamental lack of trust in the process. As an industry we need to acknowledge these concerns and move towards a model where there is total transparency."

About TRUTH

Launched in 2017, TRUTH is a global media planning and buying service for advertisers. With offices in London, San Francisco, Singapore, Auckland and Sydney. TRUTH is a truly transparent agency that provides a single view across the value chain and a single clear fee for advertisers.

About The Marketing Group plc ("TMG") in brief

TMG is building a global full-service marketing network, powered by technology, that provides a fresh alternative for global brands that want to see more bang for their buck. With offices in America, Europe, Asia and Australasia, TMG's collaborative network of agencies provide a holistic service to deliver highly effective results. The Marketing Group is listed on Nasdaq First North, Stockholm. www.tmg-plc.com.

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8-5030 15 50, is the company's Certified Adviser and liquidity provider.

