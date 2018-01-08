Referring to the bulletin from KappAhl AB's annual general meeting, held on December 5, 2017, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from January 11, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: KAHL Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0001630880 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: January 10, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0010520981 First day of trading with new ISIN code: January 11, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact KappAhl AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.