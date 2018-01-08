With effect from January 16, 2018, the redemption shares in Kappahl AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including January 30, 2017.



Instrument: Redemption shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KAHL IL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520973 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: 147889 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: 147889 -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Elin Nygren or Cecilia Olsson on +46 (0)8-405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.