Longi Green Energy Technology has revealed plans to invest CNY 1.95 billion ($299.5 million) in the construction of a 5 GW solar module assembly plant in eastern China.The planned facility in Chuzhou, Anhui province, will produce monocrystalline PV modules. Construction of the new factory is expected to take nearly two and a half years to complete, according to a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange. A subsidiary of the group - which changed the name of its PV cell and module business from Lerri ...

