

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were higher on Monday as investors bet on strong economic growth and solid corporate earnings.



Markets shrugged off weak factory orders data as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats embark on new talks to form a new government.



Germany's factory orders declined more than expected in November, data from Destatis revealed today. Factory orders decreased 0.4 percent month-on-month, reversing a revised 0.7 percent rise in October. Orders were forecast to drop 0.2 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 35 points or 0.26 percent at 13,355 in late opening deals after rallying as much as 1.2 percent on Friday.



Dialog Semiconductor shares jumped 3.5 percent. The company reported its fourth-quarter preliminary revenue of approximately $463 million, slightly above the high-end of the guidance range announced on November 7.



