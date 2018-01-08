Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - SLIPIT Purchase

To: Company Announcements

Date: 08 January 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84



Subject: SLIPIT Purchase - Shellingford

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust(SLIPIT) has completed the purchase of a logistics facility of 216,180 sq ft in Shellingford, Oxfordshire on the established White Horse Business Park, for £11.5m, reflecting an initial yield of 6.5%. The unit is let for 25 years without break,and is subject to five yearly upwards only rent reviews fixed at 2.5%pa.

Jason Baggaley, fund manager of SLIPIT, commented "the purchase is part of our recycling of capital from sales of assets that we felt had future risk to the Company performance, into well let assets that will provide an attractive income return to the Company. This facility is ideally suited to the tenant, who has recently invested in upgrading and consolidating its operation on site'.





