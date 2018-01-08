Retailer Mothercare has warned that profits are likely to be less than half the level expected as management held off from discounting as long as possible despite challenging UK and international trading. UK like-for-like sales fell 7.2% in the 12 weeks to 30 December, meaning means LFL sales for the year to date are down 0.9% after growing an encouraging 2.5% in the first half.. Even online sales were down 6.9% during the period. The parent-and-child retailer, which is closing stores as part of ...

