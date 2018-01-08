Gem Diamonds has recovered high quality 117 and 110 carat, D colour Type IIa diamonds from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. RBC Capital Markets said that based on typical values for Letseng goods, the stones could fetch anywhere between $8m and $12m in total as an initial estimate. "This will also be supported by still-robust market conditions for large stones. This is a good start to the year for Gem, which, over the last couple of years, has struggled with the recovery of larger stones from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...