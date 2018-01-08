International thread maker Coats Group said it had appointed Anne Fahy as a non-executive director, effective March 1, 2018. It added that she would join the audit and risk committee and nomination committee. Fahy was at BP for 25 years, where she held a series of roles, including chief financial officer of its Aviation Fuels business. Fahy will replace Ruth Anderson, currently Chairman of the audit and risk committee, who will not be standing for re-election. ...

