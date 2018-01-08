TP Icap has strengthened its energy and commodities division with the acquisition of US-based energy and commodities broker SCS Commodities for an undisclosed cash sum and further performance-related amounts over five years. Founded in 1991 and now employing 26 brokers, SCS specialise in in crude oil futures, soft commodities, petroleum and refined products, natural gas options and crude oil options. Clients are provided with continuous coverage of energy markets around the world including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...