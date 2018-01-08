Nominations Open for the 4th Edition of the Isa Award for Service to Humanity

MANAMA, Bahrain, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The General Secretariat of the Isa Award for Service to Humanity announces that it is now accepting nominations for the Award's fourth edition (2017-2019).

In 2009, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain established the Award as a tribute to the late Emir of Bahrain His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa (may his soul rest in peace). Sheikh Isa was dedicated to serving humanity. By honoring and rewarding those who provide exceptional services to humanity, the Award recognizes Sheikh Isa's outstanding humanitarian legacy and the impact he had on his country and on the world.

Individuals, organizations, scientific research centers and pioneers who fund humanitarian projects from anywhere in the world can nominate themselves for the Award; their humanitarian work must benefit the largest possible segment of people without discrimination, and it must be non-political and non-profit.

The General Secretariat of the Award also conducts field studies to identify other eligible humanitarian projects.

Every two years, the Isa Award for Service to Humanity is presented to people and projects in the following fields:

Disaster response and relief

Education

Community service

Promoting dialogue among civilisations

Promoting human tolerance

Promoting international peace

Urban development

Climate change and protecting the environment

Scientific innovation

Alleviation of poverty and destitution

Any other field of humanitarian service

The nominees' work will be judged by a jury of experts from around the world.

In June 2019, the winner of the Award will be presented with a Royal Certificate of Appreciation, a medal made of pure gold, and US $1 million at a ceremony in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The ceremony will be held under the patronage of His Highness the King of Bahrain and in the presence of senior officials, VIPs and guests from Bahrain and beyond.

For more information about the Award's conditions and requirements, visit the Award's website - http://www.isaaward.org - or e-mail info@isaaward.org

Nominations will be accepted until the end of December 2018. The winner's name will be announced via all media outlets.