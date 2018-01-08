HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC"), a full-fledged fixed-line operator with extensive Hong Kong and international network coverage and infrastructure, has received 20 global and local awards in 2017. They include honours from the 2017 Global Carrier Awards organised by Capacity Media and five titles bestowed by the 2017 CAHK STAR Awards staged from the Communications Association of Hong Kong Limited.Global network extension project scoops "Best Project of the Year" titleHGC received the "Best Project of the Year - Terrestrial Networks" title in the 2017 Global Carrier Awards. The accolade was in recognition of a project to provide a multinational enterprise with a global network extension.HGC provides one-stop solutions for enterprises to extend global business coverage that include provision of specifications, network design, cloud connectivity and local consultancy at each location involved, as well as managed services and ICT support. A centralised web portal enables customer organisations to monitor general performance and utilisation.HGC wins "Best Data Centre" honours for third year runningThe 2017 CAHK Star Awards conferred five titles on HGC and HGC GlobalCentre Limited (HGCGC), which won the "Best Data Centre" title for the third consecutive year. HGCGC was applauded for the expertise it channels into running a data centre business and the high standard of service delivered.HGCGC data centres were designed according to the TIA-942 tier-3 grade, or higher. HGCGC has obtained the ISO 14000, ISO 20000, ISO 27001 and ISO 50001 certification. This demonstrates that HGCGC meets international standards in terms of environmental, IT service, information security and energy management. Services provided by the data centres satisfy those stringent mission-critical requirements of clients in a variety of sectors such as government departments, international banks, multinational corporations and cloud service providers.Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, "We are honoured and thrilled to receive numerous local and international awards throughout the year. It shows HGC is recognised at high levels for technological innovation, high quality of service and excellent brand management."He added: "As a one-stop service provider, we aim to enrich our portfolio at every opportunity in order to meet ever-changing market needs. Our daily mission is to make communications progressively easier and effective for operators, corporate and individual clients, so they can grow faster, prosper every step of the way and enjoy the latest technologies where available."Accolades won by HGC in 2017:CAHK Star Awards by Communications Association of Hong Kong Ltd.1. Best Data Centre - Gold Award2. Best Fixed Network Operator - Silver Award3. Best Enterprise Service - Silver Award4. Best International Carrier - Silver Award5. Best Brand Campaign - Certificate of MeritGlobal Carrier Awards by Capacity Magazine6. Best Project of the Year - Terrestrial NetworksCarrier World Awards by Total Telecom7. Most Innovative Wholesaler (Customer Network Extension)Stevie Awards - The International Business Awards by The Stevies8. Bronze: Company of the Year - Telecommunications - Large9. Bronze: WeChat GO SIM - Innovation of the Year - Consumer Products Industries10. Bronze: WeChat GO SIM - Best New Product or Service of the Year - Telecommunications - Service11. Bronze: Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Community Relations12. Bronze: Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Reputation/Brand Managemente-brand Awards by e-zone13. e-brand Awards - The Best of Home Broadband OTT Entertainment Service Provider (DIGI Category)Global Telecoms Business Innovation Awards by Global Telecoms Business magazine14. Enterprise Service Innovation - Cloud Xpress for Business ContinuityAsia-Pacific Stevie Awards by The Stevies15. Gold: - Award for Innovation in Technology Management, Planning and Implementation - Telecommunications Industries - HGC's Customer Network Extension16. Bronze: Award for Innovation in Consumer Products & Services: WeChat GO SIM17. Bronze: Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events: HGC's Dusk till Dawn Networking NightIAIR Awards by International Alternative Investment Review18. Company of the Year for Innovation and OTT Leadership - AsiaHong Kong Leaders' Choice by Metro Finance19. Excellent Brand Business Telecom Service20. Excellent Brand of Home Broadband ServiceAbout HGC Global Communications LimitedHGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. It provides telecom infrastructure service to others operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, four cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hkSource: HGC Global Communications LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.