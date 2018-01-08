AIM and Media Release

8 January 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Pacific Road Capital has notified the company that its relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares has decreased from 24.6% to 22.1%, representing an interest in 242,953,106 Base Resources ordinary shares. Pacific Road Capital's net decrease in relevant interest follows its acquisition of 60,738,277 new Base Resources ordinary shares at A$0.255 per share, and dilution following the company's institutional placement, pursuant to the Base Resources share offer announced on 19December 2017.

Pacific Road Capital's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited Registered holder of shares 29,831,018 Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited Registered holder of shares 213,122,088

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.