CBD-IBCTF Set to Return to Shanghai on March 21-23, 2018 with Larger Scale

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its success in 2017, the China International Building Decoration Fair (CBD Fair) will return to Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center from March 21 to 23, 2018, with more than 400 global enterprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625514/CBD.jpg

CBD-IBCFT (Shanghai) is an extension of the original CBD Fair in Guangzhou, which is the world's largest building decoration exhibition. In 2017, CBD Fair (Guangzhou) covered an exhibition area of 390,000 square meters with 916,013 participants during its run from July 8-11. This March, CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) will bring together all top-tier brands of the building and decoration sector, including Suofeiya, WISION and PIANO across an area of 80,000 square meters.

Highlights of the fair will include:

Publicly listed enterprises of Customization

Smart Home products varies from Smart Locks to Smart Hanger Systems

Leading brands of Full-home Customization from South China

Rising Premium Remodeling brands from Yangtze River Delta

Top Wooden Doors enterprises from Beijing

High-end Doors & Windows blooming here

This year, CBD-IBCFT (Shanghai) will unveil cutting-edge technologies in intelligent locks as well as smart hanger systems from top brands, including Samsung and TENON.

"With the size of the global smart home market estimated to reach US$ 122 billion by 2022, it's the biggest growth area for the home decoration industry, and presents many crossover opportunities with the electronics and high tech sectors," said president Liu of the CBD Fair. "We hope that our guests will find new product ideas and partnership possibilities at the fair."

CBD-IBCFT (Shanghai) 2018 will also gather top-tier home decoration brands, not only the leading ones from South China, but also those rising from the Yangtze River Delta. Exhibitors will bring their latest and most comprehensive products and share their concepts with participants.

In addition, Wooden Doors will display their premium remodeling products at this year's fair. Manufacturers including TATA, Holtz and Kaimo, the most famous enterprises from Beijing, showcase together with top brands originated from Yangtze River Delta. They will demonstrate new technologies, bringing the home decoration industry into the modern era, enabling buyers to explore home decoration concepts in a new, immersive way.

About the CBD Fair

Founded in 1999, the CBD Fair is hosted twice per year. CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) is hosted by the China Foreign Trade Centre and the China Building Decoration Association.