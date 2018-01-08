"I am very excited to join Xceedance. In a rapidly changing insurance market, the company offers exemplary consulting expertise and technology proficiencies to solve the diverse needs of global clients," said MacMillian. "It's impressive to see the business segments of Xceedance grow through innovation, and by applying advanced insurance managed services and intelligent technologies that empower client operations."

Most recently, MacMillian served as the vice president of insurance at Genpact. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at FirstBest Systems (acquired by Guidewire), Greater New York Mutual, and OneBeacon Insurance Group. MacMillian began his insurance career in underwriting at Commercial Union.

Xceedance is a global provider of consulting and managed services, technology, and data sciences to insurance organizations. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, and India, Xceedance helps insurers launch new products, drive operations, implement technology, and deliver advanced analytics capabilities and process optimization. The experienced insurance professionals at Xceedance enable re/insurers, brokers, and program administrators worldwide to enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability. For more information, visit www.xceedance.com.

