The Saudi energy company will build three solar facilities under Round 2 of the country's FIT program.

Saudi operator of power generation assets, ACWA Power has reached financial closing for three large-scale PV projects in Egypt.

The company said it has secured financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for the development of three solar power plants with a combined capacity of 165.5 MW at the 1.8 GW solar complex of Benban, in Aswan, southern Egypt.

Overall, the projects will be built thanks to an investment of €190 million, of which 75% was provided ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...