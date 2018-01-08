This happend when electricity demand was at the very low level of 41,000 MW.

On New Year's morning, renewable energy power plants installed in Germany produced enough electricity to meet the entire country's demand.

This is shown by the figures on portal, Smard, which the German Federal Ministry of Economics and the Federal Network Agency launched around six months ago. Particularly bewteen the hours of 3 and 6 am, total demand and generation from renewable sources were very close to each other.

German newspaper, Süddeutsche Zeitung (Friday edition) dates the "clean energy premiere" - meaning Germany was completely supplied with renewable electricity for the first time in history - at 6 am on January 1, 2018.

Electricity demand was just under 41,000 MW and, thus, at a very low level. All of the wind turbines installed on- and off-shore ...

