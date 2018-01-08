

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence strengthened more than expected in January, survey data from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index climbed to 32.9 in January from 31.1 in December. The reading was forecast to rise moderately to 31.2.



Assessment of current conditions as well as expectations improved at the start of the year.



The current conditions index rose to 48.0 from 46.5 a month ago. This was the highest score since August 2007.



At the same time, the expectations index came in at 18.8 versus 16.8 in the previous month.



In Germany, the investor confidence indicator improved to 40.1 in January from 39.1 in December as both current conditions and expectations strengthened after falling a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX