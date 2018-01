BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Eurozone economic sentiment survey results for December and retail sales data for November at 5.00 am ET Monday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.



The euro was trading at 1.1993 against the greenback, 135.71 against the yen, 1.1732 against the franc and 0.8864 against the pound around 5:01 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX