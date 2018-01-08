BWA Group PLC - Director's Interest

8 January 2018

GB0033877555

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA' or the "Company')

Director's Interest

BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded investment company, announces that Richard Battersby, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired 250,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares'), at a price of 0.2p per share, on 5 January 2018.

Following this acquisition, Richard Battersby is interested in 16,760,822 Ordinary Shares, representing 13.9% of the Company's issued share capital. These Ordinary Shares are beneficially owned by Bath Group Limited, a company which is wholly owned by Richard Battersby.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

BWA Group Plc

Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman) 07836 238 172

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Mark Anwyl or Guy Miller 020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.