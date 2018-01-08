TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/08/18 -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Sulliden") (TSX: SMC) reports that Mr. Paul R. Pint has resigned as the President of the Company, effective immediately, to take on the role of President of Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: TLG). Mr. Pint will remain as an advisor to Sulliden going forward. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Pint for his contributions to date and the Company looks forward to his continued support.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

Stan Bharti, Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the resignation of officers of the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.sulliden.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contacts:

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

info@sulliden.com

+1 (416) 861-2267



