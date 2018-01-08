

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production growth moderated at a slower-than-expected pace in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Industrial production advanced an unadjusted 8.5 percent year-over-year in November, slower than October's 10.5 percent surge, which was the strongest rate of increase in fourteen months.



Economists had expected the growth to eased to 5.7 percent.



Production in the utility sector alone surged 16.3 percent annually in November and manufacturing output grew by 8.0 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production contracted 6.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent in November.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output rose at a weaker pace of 1.9 percent yearly in November, following a 5.9 percent increase in the preceding month.



Month-on-month, construction output climbed 0.5 percent in November.



