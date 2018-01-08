

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence improved further in December, survey results from European Commission showed Monday.



The economic confidence index rose more-than-expected to 116 from 114.6 in November. This was the highest score since October 2000 and above the forecast of 114.7.



The industrial confidence indicator came in at 9.1 versus 8.1 a month ago. The expected score was 8.4.



Likewise, the consumer sentiment index improved to 0.5 from zero in the previous month. The reading came in line with the flash estimate.



Another report from the European Commission showed that the business confidence index rose to 1.66 in December from 1.49 in the previous month. This was the highest level registered since 1985. The score was seen at 1.5.



Managers' appraisals of overall order books, stocks of finished products and past and future production improved. By contrast, managers' assessment of the export order books remained broadly unchanged.



