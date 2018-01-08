Seasoned Marketing Technology Sales Veteran to Lead Team in Burgeoning Market

Monetate, the worldwide leader in personalization, today announced the appointment of Jens Vang Lauridsen as Vice President of Sales, EMEA. In this role, Vang Lauridsen will be responsible for expanding the company's footprint with large enterprise brands. He will report directly to Monetate President and CEO Lucinda Duncalfe and join the executive leadership team. Vang Lauridsen's appointment comes on the heels of double-digit growth in EMEA at a time when Monetate is seeing more enterprise commitment to personalization, as evidenced by the signing of Monetate's largest enterprise deal to date.

The personalization market in EMEA is poised for major growth in 2018 in fact, Monetate's 2nd Annual Personalization Development Study found that nearly 65 percent of marketers in the UK are planning to invest in machine learning technology for personalization in the next 6-12 months.

"European brands are rapidly adopting personalization strategies, which has made EMEA our fastest growing region," said Duncalfe. "Global enterprises are using Monetate at the core of their personalization strategies. Jens has background in both marketing technology and enterprise scale software adding him to our leadership team will accelerate our growth in EMEA."

Vang Lauridsen joins Monetate from Act-On Software, a leading marketing automation vendor, where he was responsible for leading the European sales organization and growing market share in the region. Prior to joining Act-On, Vang Lauridsen held VP of EMEA sales roles at Zimbra and Telligent. He also held a senior sales role at Inquira, and began his career in software sales at IBM. Vang Lauridsen holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Copenhagen.

"Personalization is at the top of every marketer's agenda in EMEA, and Monetate is the only organization that's delivering a comprehensive solution that integrates with the rest of the marketing stack that marketers need," said Vang Lauridsen. "I'm delighted to join such a dynamic team and lead sales efforts during an incredibly exciting time in the industry."

Vang Lauridsen is based out of Monetate's office in London.

About Monetate

Monetate, the global leader in personalization software for consumer-facing brands, enables marketers to create experiences with improved relevance for every customer, increasing their engagement and boosting business outcomes.

The Monetate Intelligent Personalization Engine makes it easy to test and optimize, segment and target, and even create true 1-to-1 experiences. With all this in one personalization solution, marketers have the flexibility to leverage proven approaches to improve the customer experience across web, email, mobile apps, in-store, and other touch points. The Engine also covers all aspects of the customer's experience with your brand, from content and creative to product recommendations and offers.

The most complete, powerful, and easiest solution for optimizing and personalizing your customers' experiences, Monetate's platform is:

Open, so you can use all of your data wherever it sits, push a decision to any touchpoint, and pull the results back into your data/analytics infrastructure

Real-time, to enable interactions based on a customer's in-session behavioral and event data that get their attention in increasingly narrow buying windows

Simple, making it easy to increase the relevance of offers, creative, and products you put in front of your customers

Powered by Artificial intelligence, giving you the power to operate at 1-to-1 scale, for real

Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Carnival, The North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders.

