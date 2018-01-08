Growth Insights Report: Global Pharmaceutical Drug Discovery IT Solutions Market 2017-2020 - Key Initiatives by Big Pharmaceutical Companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Insights: Global Pharmaceutical Drug Discovery IT Solutions Market - Forecast to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Digitalization in Drug Discovery Presents Significant Growth Opportunities for Healthcare IT Companies

The global pharmaceutical drug discovery IT solutions market is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Medicinal chemistry solutions are likely to be the dominant IT spending category during the forecast period. The market is highly fragmented with a handful of global participants and many application-focused solution providers.

This research publication aims to provide insights on existing and emerging growth opportunities in the global pharmaceutical drug discovery IT solutions market. It covers qualitative and quantitative market insights on overall spend of pharmaceutical companies on drug discovery IT solutions, key market segments, and their spending breakdown, adoption level of IT solutions by top 10 pharmaceutical companies in their drug discovery operations and highlights of their existing operations. The research study further delves into key market segments and associated opportunities, competitive landscape and key participants in the market.

The growing focus of pharmaceutical companies on reducing their drug discovery spending has resulted in companies looking to adopt information technology and informatics solutions to achieve efficiency in their R&D operations. While adoption of IT solutions in clinical research and trial activities is relatively high, drug discovery digital solutions have just started to grow, with companies primarily looking at data analytics and AI-based solutions to the improve efficiency of their research operations.

As adoption of IT solutions grows and vendors develop clarity about customer requirements, the market is expected to witness a transformation in existing product landscape and available opportunities. At present, most market developments and innovations are led by small market participants and start-ups, which are also gaining strong traction from Big Pharma companies. In the near to mid-term, expected expansion plans of large healthcare IT companies are likely to drive market growth and change the overall industry landscape. Despite this, evolution of innovative small companies will continue. This translates into interesting innovations and technology-driven market dynamics.

Key Issues Addressed:

What is the current market landscape and expected growth in the IT spend of pharmaceutical companies in their drug discovery operations?

What are the key long-term and short-term opportunities that can be capitalized upon by existing market players and potential entrants?

What is the current adoption level of drug discovery IT solutions in the pharmaceutical industry? What initiatives have been taken by Big Pharma companies?

What is the current competitive landscape of the market? How are different participants positioned in this segment?

What are the key market trends and how are they impacting the overall market landscape?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Definitions and Overview

Market Definition - Drug Discovery IT Solutions

Market Overview and Landscape

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions Addressed in this Study

3. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers for ICT Adoption in Drug Discovery Operations

Market Restraints

Restraints for ICT Adoption in Drug Discovery Operations

4. Forecast and Trends

Forecast Assumptions - Global Pharmaceutical R&D IT Market

Market Engineering Measurements - Pharmaceutical R&D IT Market

Revenue Forecast - Pharmaceutical R&D IT Market

Global Pharmaceutical R&D IT Spend by Function

Global Pharmaceutical R&D IT Market - Regional Breakdown

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Forecast Assumptions - Global Drug Discovery IT Solutions Market

Market Engineering Measurements - Pharmaceutical Drug Discovery IT Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast - Pharmaceutical Drug Discovery IT Solutions Market

Pharmaceutical Drug Discovery IT Solutions Market Breakdown by Key Segments

Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Key Market Trends and Their Impact on Business

Global Pharmaceutical Drug Discovery IT Solutions - Key Trends and Impact on Business

Global Pharmaceutical Drug Discovery IT Solutions - Key Trends Explained

6. Current Adoption of IT Solutions in Pharmaceutical R&D

IT Adoption Level Across Different Functions - Drug Discovery and Clinical Development Process

IT Solutions Adoption Levels In the Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Initiatives by Big Pharmaceutical Companies

Highlights of IT Tools Adoption in Drug Discovery Applications

Product/Service Life Cycle Analysis of Major IT Solutions

7. Key Market Growth Opportunities - Segments to Watch

Segments to Watch - Medicinal Chemistry Market

Segments to Watch - Genomics (NGS Informatics Market)

Segments to Watch - Genomics (Machine Learning in Genomics)

Segments to Watch - Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety IT Solutions

8. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors Assessment

Key Companies to Watch

9. Conclusion

3 Key Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwn5mx/growth_insights?w=5





