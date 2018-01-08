AIM-listed KCR Residential's wholly-owned subsidiary Osprey has acquired a further apartment within one of its freehold retirement residential developments. The 67-year lease of the apartment was bought for £310,000 excluding costs, and the deal was funded via a drawdown from the 2018 loan of £1,875,000 announced last week. In line with the previous leasehold acquisitions, the apartment will be refurbished and sold subject to a new 125-year lease such that Osprey retains the freehold interest. ...

