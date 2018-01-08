Volkswagen and Uber will introduce NVIDIA tech in their vehicles to create artificially intelligent self-driving cars and trucks. Volkswagen plan to introduce NVIDIA DRIVE IX platform in their vehicles to achieve an intelligent car with new cockpit experiences and an improvement in safety. The technology would allow facial recognition to automatically unlock the vehicle, surround perception to warn the driver of potential dangers, gesture recognition for user controls, language understanding for ...

