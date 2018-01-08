

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices climbed at a steady pace in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Monday.



Inflation came in at 0.8 percent in November, the same rate as seen in October.



The rate also came in line with expectations. Consumer prices have been rising since January 2017.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in November, while economists had forecast a 0.1 percent drop.



The central bank forecast 0.7 percent inflation for the whole year of 2018 and 1.1 percent for 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX