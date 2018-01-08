

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech foreign trade surplus increased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



The trade surplus rose to CZK 11.7 billion in November from CZK 8.3 billion in the corresponding month last year.



That was also above the surplus of CZK 9.7 billion in October. Meanwhile, the surplus was expected to fall to CZK 5.5 billion.



Both exports and imports climbed by 2.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively in November from last year.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports fell 1.5 percent and imports slid by 3.0 percent.



