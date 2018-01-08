

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade, advanced 6.0 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 5.6 percent rise in October. Sales have been rising since August last year.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores rose 2.8 percent annually in November and those of automotive fuel alone grew by 9.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales went up 0.7 percent in November.



