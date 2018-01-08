NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 5 January 2018 were: 211.82p Capital only (undiluted) 216.63p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 17,703 ordinary shares on 21 December 2017, the Company has 24,376,565 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,557,367 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.