NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 5 January 2018 were: 214.34c Capital only USD (cents) 158.04p Capital only Sterling (pence) 215.10c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 158.59p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 5 January 2018, the Company has 181,941,108 ordinary shares in issue.