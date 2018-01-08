42Gears Expands its Enterprise Mobility Umbrella to Offer Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

BANGALORE, India, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading enterprise mobility solution provider announces that it is now offering '42Gears UEM' a Unified Endpoint Management Solution, with immediate availability. 42Gears UEM will enable companies to manage and protect company data across all endpoints.

42Gears UEM is a unified approach for managing all types of endpoints, apps and content used in a business ecosystem. As the UEM feature set goes beyond standard MDM and EMM, now 42Gears SureMDM will be offered as a part of 42Gears' UEM solution.

With the introduction of Windows 10 and iOS 11, 42Gears UEM enables IT to manage both old and new mobile devices, laptops and desktops over the air. 42Gears UEM solution supports the convergence of technology that will support the rise of common platforms like iOS11 for iPhones and iPads, Mac High Sierra for iMacs and MacBooks, Windows 10 for rugged and mobile devices.

Supporting and aiding a mobile workforce is now easier than ever with 42Gears' improved remote troubleshooting, enhanced management of Windows 10, iOS 11, Mac High Sierra devices and enhanced security features such as Single Sign-On and Active Directory Authentication.

"There is no doubt that the world is moving towards Unified Endpoint Mobility. The question is no more how to manage devices, but more of what all to manage. There is a strong need for a comprehensive solution that manages all business endpoints from a single pane of glass," said Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears Mobility Systems. "Our UEM solution will help enterprises manage their corporate devices and data remotely, across any device built on any operating system," added Abhay.

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise UEM solutions. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices, desktops, IoT and more. More than 7,000 customers across 107 countries use 42Gears for managing BYOD and Company Owned Device devices deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com .

