BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves increased for the eleventh straight month in December, data from the People's Bank of China showed Monday.



Foreign exchange reserves rose $20.7 billion to $3.14 trillion at the end of December. This was the highest since September 2016.



During the whole year of 2017, foreign exchange reserves rose around $129 billion from the 2016 year-end.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX