Cool New Tello Toy Drone Soars into CES 2018

- A fun, smart and tiny camera drone that both kids and adults would love to fly

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryze Tech, a drone start-up, has completed development of its first intelligent toy drone called the Tello, and will officially debut the new product at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Tello is a toy drone that balances fun, form and function, with the goal to provide a fun and awesome flying experience for kids and the kid in every adult. Weighing around 80g with a body that is approximately the size of a smartwatch, it can be activated with a quick toss and return to land in the palm of your hands in a matter of seconds.

Tello houses an HD camera and comes with a pre-programmed one-touch flight function called "EZ Shot", letting you capture a 360 video, fly in a circle and command Tello to fly "Up & Out" seamlessly. Now you can spend more time posing for the camera and capture amazing footage, and less time controlling it. Whether you're doing a flip, tossing it into the air or racing it through an obstacle course, controlling the Tello is made simple thanks to the advanced computer vision and stabilization technology that's packed inside.

All you'll need is the Tello app on your smartphone, connect them through Wi-Fi and the fun of flight is at your fingertips.

Safety and Stability Powered by the Best Technologies

The Tello was designed not just for fun, but with ease of use and safety in mind. It comes with flexible propellers, propeller guards and a collision detection system. And when your hands aren't on the controls, Tello hovers in place without drifting. These features, plus the Auto Takeoff, Auto Landing, and Low Battery Protection features, mean that your kids can always fly with your mind at ease. All of this is made possible by the high-performance Intelvision processing unit (VPU) and DJI's best-in-class flight stabilization technology.

Miniaturized Intelligence for Maximum Fun and Excitement

The Tello features the IntelMovidius' Myriad' 2 VPU which receives real-time data from Tello's 5 sensors so it can "see" the world around it. With this dedicated vision intelligence, Tello can hover with astounding accuracy and land on an outstretched palm. With all this intelligence packed inside, users can focus on enjoying the action while Tello handles the rest.

Get into the Pilot Seat, See What Tello Sees

For those that crave speed and adrenaline, the HD camera on-board the Tello allows you to see what it sees in real time, putting you in the pilot seat. Real-time HD video transmission to your smartphone or tablet will let you experience your world in exciting new ways. It will also be compatible with select third party VR headsets for those that opt for a more exhilarating experience or to get a taste of drone racing.

Play is an Essential Part of Learning

The ability to code is an important part of literacy and will enable kids to learn about creative problem solving and how to communicate their ideas. Engineers at Ryze have made Tello programmable with Scratch, an MIT-developed coding system that allows kids and teens to learn the basics of programming. Kids can program their Tello to string multiple flips into a single command or create their own flight patterns using MIT Media Lab's easy-to-use block-based coding interface called Scratch.

Customize and Accessorize Your Tello

Customize your Tello with lots of fun accessories. Tello's top shell is detachable, so you can change colors any time. You can also pick up a smartphone VR headset to experience flight in a much more immersive way. The Tello will be compatible with select third-party remote controllers so that you fly as if you're playing a video game console.

Get the Most Out of Your Tello

With intuitive controls and up to 13 minutes of flight time, you can quickly zoom around obstacles, perform stunts, explore your surroundings, and fly back home safely without worrying about battery life. Download the Tello app from the App Store or Google Play and start having fun with your Tello.

What Our Partners Have to Say About the Tello

Ryze built the Tello with advanced technology foundations from DJI and Intel. With support from these technology partners, Ryze is confident that the Tello will deliver an amazing flight experience and unleash the potential of what a drone can do.

"The Tello is an impressive drone with so much intelligence packed inside such a small package," said Remi-El-Ouazzane, VP and Movidius General Manager, New Technologies Group, Intel. "The incredible vision processing capabilities of the Intel Movidius Myriad 2 enable Ryze to miniaturize the drone and eliminate the need for multiple processors dedicated to each flying function. This is just the beginning of a promising toy market featuringrobotics, AI and computer vision technologies."

"The idea of making play an essential part of learning and putting this concept into a drone makes the Tello more than just a toy. It's an opportunity for kids and young engineers to discover the ingenuity and science behind aerial technology. Once they learn how it works, they will be able to do great things with it. We're excited to see the Tello come to life and congratulate Ryze for their accomplishment," said Paul Xu, DJI's Vice President.

Come and Say Hello to the Tello at CES

The Tello will make its official debut on January 9 at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Media, resellers and customers are welcome to come and experience the Tello at one of the following location between January 9 - 12:

1) Intel - Central Hall, Booth #10048

2) Xentris - South Hall 2, Booth #35617

3) Gamevice-South Hall 1,Booth #21023

4) PGY-South Hall 2, Booth #27026

Pricing and Availability

Priced at $99 USD (699 RMB), the Tello will first be available in China by the end of January 2018 through www.ryzerobotics.com and at select resellers. Tello will be available in the United States and other markets after March 2018.

