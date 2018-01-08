



HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the Hong Kong International Stationery Fair opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The three fairs feature more than 2,940 global exhibitors, showcasing a broad selection of innovative and high-tech products.The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has organised more than 120 buying missions from 65 countries and regions, inviting some 9,000 buyers from about 6,200 companies to visit and source at the three fairs.They include department stores, specialty stores and retail chains such as Toys"R"Us from the US, Hamleys from the UK, Tomy and Aeon from Japan, the Reliance Group from India, as well as e-tailers including Walmart E-commerce and Amazon.cn from mainland China, and local enterprises such as AS Watsons Group and Ocean Park.To facilitate different sourcing requirements, the fairs also feature the hktdc.com Small Orders zone with its online transaction platform (http://smallorders.hktdc.com) and on-site business-matching service.HKTDC Acting Executive Director Benjamin Chau said the three fairs present a diverse lineup of innovative products, including educational toys that inspire fun learning, toys and baby products that incorporate smart technologies, as well as eco-friendly stationery items that showcase creative designs, meeting the various sourcing needs of global buyers."Apart from organising overseas buying missions, the HKTDC has also enhanced the sourcing function of its trade fair websites, launching a new year-round 'Exhibitions Online' platform at the Toys & Games and Baby Products fairs. The platform not only features fair updates and the latest industry sourcing information, it also allows suppliers to connect with worldwide buyers anytime, while buyers can source industry-specific products from dedicated fair websites."'Exhibitions Online' extends the exhibition online platform by encouraging suppliers to use online-to-offline (O2O) promotions and facilitating business discussions between suppliers and buyers beyond the fair period," said Mr Chau.He added that the HKTDC's e-Badge initiative, which was well-received when launched at last November's Optical Fair, will gradually be introduced at most of the HKTDC trade fairs this year, including at the concurrent Toys & Games Fair, the Baby Products Fair, the International Stationery Fair, and the Hong Kong International Licensing Show.Creative products showcased at Asia's largest toys & games fairThe 44th edition of the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair features 2,100 exhibitors from 45 countries and regions, with new exhibitors from Estonia, Russia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, making it the largest event of its kind in Asia, and the second-largest in the world.Six group pavilions, including the Chinese mainland, Korea, Spain, Taiwan and the UK, are showcasing the latest toys and games from around the world. The "World of Toys" pavilion, featuring mainly European exhibitors, returns for the 10th consecutive year.A fair highlight, the Brand Name Gallery features more than 240 renowned brands from 18 countries and regions, including 4M, Eastcolight, Hape, MiNG The Minibus, SOAP STUDIO and WELLY.This year's Smart-Tech Toys zone gathers a myriad of innovative toys and games that incorporate the latest AR/VR/MR technologies, as well as mobile applications. To respond to growing demand for STEAM and STREAM educational toys, a STEAM Toys Product Display has been set up to draw buyers' attention.Other special zones include Kidult World, showcasing toys for grown-ups such as magic items, hobby goods, action & war game items, and models & figurines; the Pet Toys zone, featuring toys and daily supplies for pets; and the Fireworks zone, which returns from its successful debut last year with a diverse range of pyrotechnic products, such as toy fireworks, stage fireworks, party fireworks and festive firecrackers suitable for use in different events.Concurrent fairs to provide one-stop sourcing convenienceThe concurrent Hong Kong Baby Products Fair features more than 580 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, with newcomers from Argentina, New Zealand and Portugal. In addition to the returning Korea pavilion, the fair also welcomes first-time pavilions from Singapore and the Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association.The Brand Name Gallery spotlights 51 famous brands from 16 countries and regions, including BibaToys, Evenflo, La Mascot and Micralite. Other highlight zones include Baby Tech, where high-tech smart products are presented, and the World of Strollers and Gear II, showcasing award-winning and high-quality strollers.Organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, this year's Hong Kong International Stationery Fair welcomes some 260 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, including Korea and Taiwan pavilions.A strong line-up of leading industry brands, including KOKUYO, M&G, Kiky, O-life and IWI, offers the latest art and craft supplies, back-to-school items, paper packaging and printing goods, office supplies and gift stationery. In addition, a theme display "All for Arts," exhibiting a wide collection of artistically designed stationery and art supplies, has been set up at the entrance of Hall 5B.Thematic seminars unveil industry trendsA series of special events will be held throughout the fair period to facilitate market information exchange among industry players. This year's Hong Kong Toys Industry Conference will be held on 9 January under the theme "Evolving with the industry: Hot Trends in Toys Industry," where participants will address hot-button issues in the toy sector.Representative from Amazon will discuss business opportunities arising from the development of global e-commerce, while a representative from British toy retail giant Hamleys' will offer insights into the future development of the retail toy market. Representative from the United States' toy industry online media and international advisory body will focus on global industry trends in the next five years. Other topics include using big data to formulate market strategies and licensing issues.Other thematic seminars include "STEM and STEAM Toys - More than a Buzzword;" "Latest Consumer Trends and Quality Control of Baby Products;" "Toys Compliance, Testing & Export Protection;" "The Age of Digital Marketing for Toys and Baby Products;" "Key Apparel Trend for Autumn/Winter 2018/19 for Baby and Kidswear;" and "Marketing Your Stationery Business in the Digital Age."In addition, several product demo and launch sessions, as well as a buyer forum on business opportunities in emerging markets will be organised during the fairs. Another highlight event, the Hong Kong Toys and Baby Products Awards 2018 Presentation Ceremony, will be held tonight (8 January), followed by the Winning Products Presentation tomorrow.The Awards aim to identify toys and baby products that are uniquely designed, creative and high quality, and to recognise outstanding industry achievements. The winning products are available at Halls 3F-G Concourse during the fairs to showcase the creative designs to international buyers.The concurrent HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show is the world's second-largest and Asia's largest event of its kind, featuring more than 1,000 brands and properties from over 380 exhibitors. The parallel fairs generate synergy and provide one-stop sourcing for trade buyers, creating abundant crossover business opportunities among participants from various sectors.- HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games FairEdition: 44thNo of Exhibitors: 2,100 exhibitors from 45 countries and regionsFair Websites: hktoyfair.hktdc.comProduct Highlights: Click here http://bit.ly/2CeSvxd- HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products FairEdition: 9thNo of Exhibitors: Over 580 exhibitors from 27 countries and regionsFair Websites: hkbabyfair.hktdc.comProduct Highlights: Click here http://bit.ly/2CxQgJy- Hong Kong International Stationery FairEdition: 18thNo of Exhibitors: Some 260 exhibitors from 15 countries and regionsFair Websites: www.hkstationeryfair.comProduct Highlights: Click here http://bit.ly/2iZDyVIPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2FantIxAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 