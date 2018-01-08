

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade deficit declined in October from a month ago, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 565.7 million in October from EUR 735.2 million in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 510.4 million.



Merchandise exports totaled EUR 1.29 billion in October, up from EUR 1.20 billion in the preceding month. At the same time, imports dropped to EUR 1.85 billion from EUR 1.94 billion.



