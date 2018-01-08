Global Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report 2017-2021 Featuring Aspect, Calabrio, dvsAnalytics, NICE, OnviSource and Verint, OpenText and ZOOM

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2017-2018 Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Enterprises need WFO functionality more than ever, and the vendors who are responding with innovations, including new architectures and intelligent automation will be best positioned to adapt to changing market needs.

Unparalleled and insightful analysis into the transformation of the WFO sector

The 2017- 2018 edition of the Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report covers 8 leading and contending vendors: Aspect, Calabrio, dvsAnalytics, NICE, OnviSource and Verint are featured at an in-depth level throughout the Report; OpenText and ZOOM are covered at a higher level. Each year, the list of vendors changes based on participation criteria, customer requests and changing market dynamics.

The 14th annual Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report presents the most thorough, accurate and comprehensive analysis of this transforming technology sector. The 400-page report provides all of the vendor, product, functional, technical, pricing and operational information that leaders in the contact center, IT and enterprise need to identify the right solution and vendor to meet their current and future WFO requirements. The report also provides an insightful analysis of WFO market activity for the first half of 2017, and provides 5-year market projections for the 12 WFO application components.

This annual Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report analyzes the workforce optimization (WFO) market and product suites. The core modules of WFO solutions are recording and quality assurance (QA)/quality management (QM), and true WFO suites also include at least 3 of the following 10 complementary applications: workforce management (WFM), contact center performance management (CCPM), speech analytics (SA), text analytics (TA), desktop analytics (DA), enterprise feedback management (EFM)/surveying, eLearning/coaching, gamification, customer journey analytics (CJA) and robotic process automation (RPA).

The key components of this report are:

Overview of the WFO market segments and vendor-supported business activities

Definition of WFO and a review of the functional building blocks and defining characteristics of a WFO suite

WFO service deployment options, including the pros and cons of each model

Business, service and management trends and challenges that are driving enterprise investments and influencing vendor innovation

WFO market innovation, including a review of recently introduced functionality and developments planned for the next 12 - 18 months

Examination of the omni-channel capabilities, supporting systems and applications, and best practices required for digital transformation, including an insightful analysis of consumer channel preferences

Evolving contact center KPI requirements, with practical recommendations for measuring performance and customer experience (CX) in an omni-channel world

WFO applications and best practices for developing, motivating and retaining great agents in the Millennial workforce

Insightful look at how next-gen WFM with real-time adaptive scheduling can be leveraged to re-engineer intraday management and support new staffing paradigms that prioritize employee needs and preferences while improving the customer experience

Explanation of the increasing importance of leveraging insights from speech, text, desktop and customer journey analytics to understand and improve the omni-channel customer experience and support analytics-enabled processes and automation

Detailed revenue and market share analyses featuring first-half 2017 vs. first-half 2016 revenue comparisons by vendor, based on GAAP revenue for total company, the contact center WFO segment, the quality management/recording (WFO) sector, voice recording, contact center and non-contact-center voice recording, and QA/QM

5-year WFO market projections for 2017 - 2021

Review and assessment of the dynamic WFO competitive landscape and vendor competitive positioning

Overview of the 8 WFO vendors covered in the Report, including company snapshots, vendor go-to-market strategies and product overviews, packaged solutions and offerings targeted at small and mid-size businesses (SMBs)

Comparative analyses of the key functional capabilities of the 6 featured WFO suites

Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank ratings across 15 product components, 10 effectiveness categories, and 10 vendor categories

Detailed pricing analysis for a 250-seat on-premise and cloud-based QM/recording/coaching implementation, and incremental costs for WFM, CCPM, surveying, speech, text and desktop analytics, and gamification

Detailed company reports for the 8 leading and contending WFO vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans

Comprehensive WFO Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. WFO Market Segments

5. Workforce Optimization Defined

5.1 WFO Vendor Suite Overview

5.1.1 Recording

5.1.2 Compliance

5.2 WFO Functional and Technical Framework

5.3 Technical and Functional Characteristics and Benefits of a WFO Suite

5.4 High-Level Vendor Functional Overview

5.5 WFO Suite Benefits

6. Service Delivery Models

7. Implementation and ROI Analysis

8. WFO Market Trends and Challenges

9. WFO Market Innovation



9.1 New Product Features

9.2 Emerging Capabilities

10. Omni-Channel is the Future of the Contact Center

10.1 The Omni-Channel Contact Center

10.2 Consumer Channel Preferences Benchmark Study

10.3 To Chat or Not to Chat

10.4 Building and Transitioning to an Omni-Channel Contact Center Environment

10.5 Vendor Omni-Channel Capabilities

11. KPIs that Measure What's Important in the Era of Digital Transformation

11.1 Contact Center KPI Requirements

11.2 Top Contact Center KPIs

11.3 Contact Center Performance Management: Measuring CX in an Omni-Channel World

12. Developing Great and Engaged Omni-Channel Agents

12.1 Agent Engagement Best Practices

12.2 KPIs to Engage and Motivate Agents

12.3 Good and Bad Agent Attrition

12.4 Focus on Agent Retention

12.5 Agent Engagement Tools



13. NewGen WFM: The Uber-ization of Contact Center Staffing



13.1 NewGen WFM: WFM Reimagined

13.2 Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling is a Requirement of NewGen WFM

13.3 Vendor WFM Capabilities

14. Analytics Improves the Customer Journey

14.1 Interaction Analytics Provides Omni-Channel Insights

14.2 CJA Maps the Cross-Channel Customer Journey

14.3 Desktop Analytics and RPA Improves the Customer and Agent Experience

14.4 Analytics-Enabled Quality Management (AQM)

14.5 Surveying/VoC: Soundtrack of the Customer Journey

15. Market Activity Analysis

15.1 Financial Information Sources

15.2 Debates about Methodology

15.3 Methodology

15.4 Total GAAP Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2017 vs. First-Half 2016 (all QM/recording-related vendors)

15.5 Total Contact Center WFO Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2017 vs. First-Half 2016

15.6 Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2017 vs. First-Half 2016 Comparison

15.7 QM/QA Application Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2017 vs. First-Half 2016 Comparison

16. WFO Market Projections

17. WFO Competitive Landscape

17.1 Current WFO Landscape

17.2 Contact Center WFO Vendor Summaries

18. WFO Vendors and Solutions

18.1 Company Snapshot

18.2 Vendor Strategy

18.3 Packaged Offerings

18.4 SMB Offerings

19. WFO Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

19.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

19.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Categories

19.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness

19.4 Customer Background and Insights



20. Pricing



20.1 Premise-Based Price Range, by Solution

20.2 Premise-Based Pricing

20.3 Cloud-Based Pricing

21. Company Reports

21.1 Aspect Software, Inc.

21.2 Calabrio

21.3 dvsAnalytics

21.4 NICE

21.5 OnviSource

21.6 OpenText Corporation

21.7 Verint Systems

21.8 ZOOM International



