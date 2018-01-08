Commercial Printing Market Worth USD 317 Billion by 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Commercial printing market report provides leading vendors in the Market is included based on profile, business performance, sales, etc. Vendors mentioned as Dai Nippon Printing, LSC Communications, Quad/Graphics, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: ACME Printing, Bertelsmann, Cenveo, Cimpress, Deluxe Enterprise Operations, Ennis, Multi-Color, O'Neil Printing, Printlogistics, SG 360°, Taylor, Transcontinental, Toppan, Workflow Imaging Systems, and World Color International.

The analysts forecast global commercial printing market will register a revenue of almost USD 317 billion by 2022. One trend in the market is forward integration of vendors. The vendors in the commercial printing market will look to forward integrate during the forecast period. Apart from providing print products and services, the vendors will look to expand its services to areas such as media services, digital technologies, management services, and logistics.

According to the Global Commercial Printing Market 2018-2022 report, one driver in the market is steady increase in sales of paperback books. After phasing out from the gaining popularity of eBooks, the paperbacks have shown signs of revival since 2016. For instance, in 2016, the sales of physical books in the UK witnessed an increase of 4%, while eBooks shrank by 2% in the same year, which was due to the increase in the price of eBooks and subscriptions. Readers found it viable to purchase the physical books for a lesser cost. Similarly, the sale of physical books rose by 3% in the US, while the sales of eBooks declined in 2017. The steady shift toward physical books over eBooks will positively impact the market for commercial printing in 2017. Since 2016, the sale of physical books has indicated a growth trajectory, and simultaneously, the eBook market has depicted a decline.

The commercial printing market is significantly fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. Owing to factors such as the overcapacity of vendors and pricing pressures the market appears to be highly competitive. Product obsolescence, expansion of commodity materials, and cheaper material imports are the major challenges faced by commercial printing companies. The players in this printing services market compete intensely based on price, quality, innovation, and regulatory compliance. Commercial Printing Market report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Another related report is Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global next-generation security solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% during the period 2018-2022. Companies are Cisco Systems, CheckPoint Software Technologies, Symantec, and Palo Alto Networks.

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: McAfee, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Sophos, HPE, SecureLink, Citrix Systems, Kaspersky Lab, WatchGuard Technologies, Dell, Huawei Technologies, F-Secure, Voyager Networks, Barracuda Networks, IBM, Microsoft, CA Technologies, Trend Micro, FireEye, and RSA Security.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the Next-generation Security Solutions Market is adoption of IoT. Internet of Things (IoT) is an interaction between devices, and it allows the exchange of large volumes of data stored on the cloud. This data, however, needs to be organized to simplify data analysis and presentation. IoT enables better connectivity and resolves all critical solutions. The technology is expected to be integrated with advanced features, enabling improved functionalities. Browse complete Next-generation Security Solutions Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1272882-global-next-generation-security-solutions-market-2018-2022.html

