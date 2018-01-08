TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/08/18 -- Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE: DVR)(CSE: DVR.CN)(CNSX: DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading drone data service company for agriculture, is pleased to announce that it has retained leading investor relations firm First Canadian Capital Corp. ("First Canadian") to provide investor relations and strategic communications services to broaden the Company's investor base and enhance on-going investor communications.

First Canadian will provide investor relations, market awareness and consulting services to the Company. In consideration of providing these services, First Canadian will receive a monthly fee of $6,000, for an initial term of 3 months, renewing thereafter monthly until terminated on thirty days notice. In addition, the Company has granted First Canadian an option to purchase 300,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.365 per common share, with a quarter of the options vesting immediately and balance vesting quarterly and expiring after two years.

"First Canadian is very pleased to be working with David MacMillan and the entire Deveron management team during this strong growth phase of the company," said George Aizpurua, Vice President at First Canadian. "They have a footprint of multinational, Fortune 500 companies who speak very highly of their sophisticated technology. Deveron is much more than just drone technology - the company is recognized as a leader in the agricultural tech world; capturing valuable Big Data and then utilizing artificial intelligence to identify problems early before they impact yield for their customers. Deveron is a company, we believe, that is on pace to capture a large chunk of the agricultural tech market across North America, well ahead of the curve. We look forward to adding value to the company's development and involving our network as they roll out their unique offering in 2018 and beyond."

"First Canadian has an impressive track record of success in raising the profiles of early-stage growth companies," commented Deveron's President & CEO, David MacMillan. "We are looking forward to working with them to introduce Deveron to their North American investor base."

The appointment of First Canadian is subject to the requisite filings of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable regulatory authorities.

About First Canadian Capital Corp.

Based in Toronto and celebrating its 20th year, First Canadian develops strategic platforms for North American corporations that are utilized to gain exposure and recognition to the capital markets. First Canadian's core competencies are found in identifying quality assets and undervalued companies with high growth potential.

About Deveron UAS:

Deveron is a nationally compliant, Transport Canada licensed, UAV operator providing enterprise drone data services to agriculture. Deveron's data helps farmers increase yields and reduce costs using sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS" or "drones"), sensors, software and analytics. Deveron's drone data service network allows enterprise level customers to obtain on-demand, actionable data without exposure to technology and capital risks. The Company is focused on building a standardized network of drones and sensors to provide data in North America.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveronuas.com.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

