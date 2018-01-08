Pension consultancy and administration service Mattioli Woods saw "strong and sustainable growth" lead to an increase in revenue of 16% in the six months leading to 30 November 2017. Revenue growth in the first six months of the year translated into an improved EBITDA as Mattioli Woods moved "substantially ahead" of its EBITDA margin target of 20% but noted that, as expected, operating costs associated with its ongoing IT development, the move to its new Leicester office and the "demands of new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...