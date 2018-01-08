Wealth management firm AFH said it had completed the acquisition of the assets of Monopoly Financial Consultants Limited.Under the terms of the deal, the maximum purchase price is £0.63m subject to the certain financial targets being met. The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately £0.17m of recurring revenue to AFH. In a statement, AFH said the initial price was £0.33m in cash, funded from the existing resources. Further deferred cash payments will be made over the next 26 months ...

