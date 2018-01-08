German factory orders unexpectedly slipped in November, according to data released by Destatis. Factory orders fell 0.4% following a 0.7% jump the month before, missing expectations for no change. On the year, however, orders were up 8.7% compared to a 6.9% gain in October and ahead of expectations for a 7.8% increase. Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "This is better than we expected. The consensus didn't factor that even a big month-to-month drop would ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...