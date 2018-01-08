Active-Investors: Wired News - Chimerix Announced Initiation of AdAPT Study for Oral Brincidofovir and Advancement of IV Brincidofovir to Phase-2 Studies

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CMRX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 05, 2018, the biopharmaceutical Company announced initiation of AdAPT study evaluating brincidofovir's (CMX001) antiviral effect in pediatric stem cell transplant recipients facing confirmed life-threatening adenovirus (AdV) infection. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Progression of Intravenous BCV to Phase-2 Studies in Virally Infected Transplant Recipients

The Company also reported successful administration of intravenous (IV) BCV without dose-limiting gastrointestinal events, supporting the advancement to Phase-2 studies of IV BCV in virally infected transplant recipients. Proposals for the Phase-2 studies of IV BCV in virally-infected patients are currently being reviewed by regulators in Europe, and are likely to provide data by the end of 2018. Chimerix also announced that its new molecule, CMX521, is the first direct-acting antiviral for norovirus to progress to clinical-stage development. The Phase-1 study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of CMX521 in up to 50 adult subjects.

AdAPT Study of Oral Brincidofovir in Adenovirus

AdAPT (Adenovirus After Pediatric Transplantation) study will enroll 141 pediatric allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HCT) recipients with confirmed adenovirus infection. Patients will be randomized to receive short-course oral BCV or local standard-of-care (SOC) treatment at around 30 sites in Europe and the United States. The primary endpoint is a comparison of average adenovirus virus burden over 16 weeks between oral BCV and SOC treatment. The study will also evaluate the correlation of AdV burden with clinical outcomes including survival. Enrollment is estimated to complete in 2019. Positive data from AdAPT is expected to provide the basis for a European marketing approval.

Completion of MAD Study of IV BCV in Healthy Subjects

Chimerix declared the successful completion of the multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of IV BCV in healthy subjects. The study evaluated the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of IV BCV 10 mg given twice weekly and IV BCV 20 mg given once weekly in healthy subjects for two to four weeks. IV BCV was well-tolerated at all dose levels, with no dose-limiting clinical adverse events. Proposals for studies of IV BCV in virally-infected patients have progressed to regulatory review in Europe and are expected to provide data in the second half of the year.

Preliminary Data from Phase-1 Dose Escalation Study of Intravenous Brincidofovir Announced Last Year

On January 06, 2017, Chimerix announced preliminary data from Phase-1 study to investigate the safety, tolerability and plasma/intracellular concentration of intravenous brincidofovir following single escalating doses in healthy adult subjects. In the ongoing study, IV administration of BCV demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile. No drug related adverse events were identified. Notably, gastrointestinal side effects were absent.

About Brincidofovir (CMX001)

Brincidofovir, Chimerix's lead product candidate, is a nucleotide analog that has shown broad-spectrum antiviral activity against the most important DNA viruses that affect humans, including adenovirus, the virus that causes smallpox (Variola) and cytomegalovirus (CMV). Brincidofovir has a high barrier to resistance, no myelosuppression and low risk of nephrotoxicity.

About Chimerix, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and based in Durham, North Carolina, Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines that improve outcomes for immunocompromised patients. The Company's proprietary lipid conjugate technology has produced brincidofovir; CMX157, which was licensed to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals; and earlier-stage clinical candidates.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Chimerix's stock advanced 2.83%, ending the trading session at $5.09.

Volume traded for the day: 308.11 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.38%; past twelve-month period - up 1.19%; and year-to-date - up 9.94%

After last Friday's close, Chimerix's market cap was at $242.95 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors