Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Cantel Medical's Sales Jumped 13.3%; EPS Surged 21.9%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) ("Cantel"). The Company reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating results on December 07, 2017. The medical equipment maker posted record sales and earnings performance in the reported quarter.

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, Cantel's net sales jumped 13.3% to $212.77 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $187.73 million in Q1 FY17, driven by an organic growth of 8.6%, impact from acquisitions of 4.3%, and a favorable impact from foreign currency of 0.4%. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates by $5.04 million.

Cantel's international sales jumped 39.2% on a y-o-y basis, while its US business also performed well with a 6.9% growth, given tough comparable.

During Q1 FY18, Cantel's GAAP gross margin contracted 40 basis points to 47.3% compared to 47.7% in Q1 FY17, driven by both the BHT inventory step-up cost and the impact of the recast. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin expanded 90 basis points y-o-y.

For Q1 FY18, Cantel's GAAP operating expenses increased 10.5% on a y-o-y basis. The impact of acquired cost from acquisitions was roughly $2.8 million, or 4.5%. The balance was purposeful investment in-line with the Company's strategic client initiatives.

During Q1 FY18, Cantel's GAAP operating profit grew 16.9% to $31.6 million on a y-o-y basis while its non-GAAP operating profit increased 13.1% to $38.4 million on a y-o-y basis.

For Q1 FY18, Cantel's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) jumped 21.9% to $0.55 on a y-o-y basis, while its non-GAAP EPS increased 12.7% to $0.57 on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $0.54 per share.

During Q1 FY18, Cantel's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $44.4 million, up 10.8% on a y-o-y basis, while its adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months was $165.3 million, up 13.1% on a y-o-y basis.

Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, Cantel's Endoscopy segment's sales grew 19.8% to approximately $112 million on a y-o-y basis, with a strong organic growth of 10.7%. The segment's recurring revenue was up 20.8%. The segment's GAAP operating profit jumped 12.1% to $19.7 million on a y-o-y basis, while its non-GAAP operating profit advanced 17.8% to $23.8 million.

During Q1 FY18, Cantel's sales in the Water Purification and Filtration segment increased 7.4% to a record $53.6 million, as a strong backlog translated into increased shipments for the reported quarter. The segment's backlog remains stable at just over $66 million. The segment's GAAP operating profit jumped 13.8% to $10.2 million, while its non-GAAP operating profit increased 13.1% to $10.6 million.

For Q1 FY18, Cantel's Healthcare Disposables segment reported a strong y-o-y growth of 5.7% to $38.9 million, all of which was organic. A favorable product mix coupled with near double-digit growth of the Company's branded portfolio drove margin expansion in this segment. The segment's GAAP operating profit jumped 20.3% to $8.9 million, while its non-GAAP operating profit increased 15.8% to $10.5 million.

Cash Matters

Cantel ended the quarter with $37.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $158.1 million in working capital. The Company's gross debt was $168 million at the end of the reported quarter. This included $61.3 million of borrowings to fund the acquisition of BHT. Cantel's net debt was $130.8 million, while its net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 0.79.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Cantel Medical's stock slightly fell 0.36%, ending the trading session at $106.08.

Volume traded for the day: 74.83 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.56%; previous three-month period - up 9.28%; past twelve-month period - up 35.36%; and year-to-date - up 3.12%

After last Friday's close, Cantel Medical's market cap was at $4.42 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.16%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Exchange Traded Fund industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

