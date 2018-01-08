Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Has a Dividend Yield of 2.97%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 09, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 08, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on January 08, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on CPB:

Dividend Declared

On November 16, 2017, Campbell Soup'S Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.35 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 29, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 10, 2018.

Campbell Soup's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.97%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 1.56% for the Consumer Goods sector. The Company has raised dividend for two years in a row.

Dividend Insight

Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.48 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Campbell Soup is forecasted to report earnings of $3.08 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $3.08 per share.

As of October 29, 2017, Campbell Soup's cash and cash equivalents totaled $163 million compared to $290 million for the year ago same period. The Company's cash flow from operations decreased to $188 million for the first quarter fiscal 2018 compared to $221 million in the year ago same period, primarily due to higher payments on hedging activities and higher working capital requirements, partly offset by higher cash earnings. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Campbell Soup

On December 18, 2017, Campbell Soup announced that it will acquire Snyder's-Lance for $50.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 27% to Snyder's-Lance's closing stock price on December 13, 2017, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding a potential transaction.

Snyder's-Lance is a leading snacking Company that manufactures and markets snack food throughout the United States. The Company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, KETTLE chips, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret, Emerald and Late July. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Snyder's-Lance has approximately 6,000 employees and operates 13 manufacturing centers throughout the United States and United Kingdom.

Snyder's-Lance will become part of Campbell Soup's Global Biscuits and Snacks division, which includes the Company's Pepperidge Farm, Arnott's, and Kelsen businesses, and the simple meals and shelf-stable beverages business in Australia, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America. Campbell Soup plans to finance the acquisition through $6.2 billion of debt comprising a combination of long-term and short-term debts. The Company will suspend share repurchases to maximize free cash flow for the purposes of paying down debt. Campbell Soup also expects to maintain its current dividend policy.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Campbell Soup's stock was marginally up 0.38%, ending the trading session at $47.29.

Volume traded for the day: 1.55 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 1.50%

After last Friday's close, Campbell Soup's market cap was at $14.32 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.54.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors