Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Brookfield Business Partners Announced Acquisition of 75% Controlling Interest in Schoeller Allibert Group

Agreement Details

Upon closing of the transaction, Brookfield Business Partners is likely to fund up to €50 million of the equity using existing liquidity. Prior to closing, a portion of Brookfield Business Partners' investment may be syndicated to other institutional investors. The transaction, expected to close in Q2 2018, remains subject to certain customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Schoeller Group to Gain from Brookfield Business Partners' Key Positives

Commenting on the agreement, Martin Schoeller and Christoph Schoeller, Managing Partners of the Schoeller Group stated that the Company looks forward to an increased ability to grow the business organically through continued innovation as well as internationally, organically or through acquisitions, supported by Brookfield Business Partners' global presence, financial strength, and expertise.

Strategic Benefits

Schoeller Allibert has a product portfolio of over 1,000 types of returnable plastic crates and containers and has built a highly regarded reputation in waste reduction, ecommerce, and logistics automation positions of the returnable packaging sector. The acquisition will combine the operational expertise and geographic reach of both companies to create further value and grow business. Brookfield Business Partners can benefit from Schoeller Allibert's strong competitive position and diversified customer base of over 10,000 customers.

Brookfield Business Partners' Recent Acquisition

On January 04, 2018, Brookfield Business Partners together with institutional partners entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Westinghouse Electric Company, a leading global provider of infrastructure services to the power generation industry, for approximately $4.6 billion. The stake is being acquired from Toshiba Corporation. The transaction is expected to be funded with approximately $1 billion of equity, around $3 billion of long-term debt financing and the balance by the assumption of certain pension, environmental and other operating obligations.

About Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Founded in 2015 and based in Hamilton, Bermuda, Brookfield Business Partners acquires high quality businesses and applies its global investing and operational expertise to create value, with a focus on profitability, sustainable margins, and sustainable cash flows. The Company operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

About Schoeller Allibert Group B.V.

Established in 2015, Schoeller Allibert Group invents, develops, designs, and manufactures Returnable Transit Packaging (RTP) in Europe and internationally. Headquartered in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, the Company has extensive expertise in a range of industries, including agriculture, automotive, food and food processing, beverage, retail, industrial manufacturing, and pooling.

About Schoeller Group

Schoeller Group is the management holding of the Schoeller family for their industrial and service businesses, and the Company has an established track record in complementary businesses in the returnable packaging solutions, supply chain logistics, intellectual property, consulting, and real estate segments.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Brookfield Business Partners' stock advanced 5.26%, ending the trading session at $37.99.

Volume traded for the day: 375.26 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 51.55 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 22.19%; previous three-month period - up 28.78%; past twelve-month period - up 52.33%; and year-to-date - up 10.05%

After last Friday's close, Brookfield Business Partners' market cap was at $4.87 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 303.92.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Real Estate Development industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors