Global Sodium-ion Batteries Markets 2017-2022 - Growing Smart Cities, Smart Buildings and Smart Infrastructure Favour the $1+ Billion Industry

The "Sodium-ion Batteries: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Sodium-ion Batteries is Set to Grow to $1.2 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 23.9% for the Period of 2017-2022 as sodium-ion batteries have recently gained commercialization status.
The report details various segments of the sodium-ion battery market. The market is segmented on the basis of technologies. The market by technology includes sodium-sulfur batteries, sodium-salt batteries, sodium-ion batteries and sodium-oxygen batteries.
The market is further segmented on the basis of end users, which includes portable electronic devices (mobile phones, laptop and tablets, cameras, portable medical devices, portable electronic devices, toys, drones and remote access devices), automobile applications (electric vehicle and fossil fuel-based vehicles), residential power backup, commercial power backup, grid-level applications, industrial, military and space applications.
The report also analyzes the market for raw materials, which includes electrolyte materials, separators, barrier materials, encapsulating materials, packaging and other. The report also analyzes patents and new technologies.
The study covers the global market for the sodium-ion market, and is not limited to the countries included in this report. The selection of the countries to be included in this report was mainly based on the total revenue generated from the sale of sodium-ion market. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.
The competitive landscape of the global market for sodium-ion batteries market is discussed and includes profiles of the major companies and their product portfolios. All categories are discussed in detail, describing each segment, identifying current products on the market, measuring market size, identifying market drivers, forecasting for 2017 to 2022, and assessing the competitors and competitor market shares.
Key highlights:
- The global market for sodium-ion batteries will grow from $420 million in 2017 to $1.2 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% for the period of 2017-2022.
- The sodium-sulfur batteries market will grow from $285.6 million to $857.5 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 24.6%.
- The sodium-salt batteries (zebra batteries) market will grow from $86.1 million to $240.1 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 22.8%.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2: Summary
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
Key Motivating Factors of the Sodium-ion Market
- Increasing Demand of Consumer Electronics and Smart Devices
- Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles
- Stringent Government Regulation to Control Rising Environmental Pollution
- Low Cost of Sodium-ion Battery as Compared with Lithium-ion Batteries
- Grid Level Usage of Sodium-ion Batteries for Renewable Sources of Energy
Key Factors Restraining the Market
- Presence of Alternatives in the Market (such as Lithium-ion, Li-air, Li-sulfur)
Key Opportunities in the Market
- Growing Smart Cities, Smart Buildings and Smart Infrastructure
- Development of Electric Vehicles and Electronic Devices
- Upcoming Market of Renewable Sources
- Battery Market
- Battery Market at a Glance
Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Sodium-sulfur Batteries
- Sodium-salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)
- Sodium-oxygen (Sodium-air) Batteries
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by End User
- Portable Electronic Devices
- Mobile Phones
- Laptops and Tablets
- Cameras
- Portable Medical Devices
- Portable Electronic Appliances
- Toys
- Drone and Remote Access Devices
- Other Devices
- Automobile Applications
- Electric Vehicles
- Fossil Fuel Based Vehicles
- Residential Power Backup
- Commercial Power Backup
- Grid Level Application
- Industrial Applications
- Military and Space
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Component and Raw Material
- Electrolyte Materials
- Separators
- Encapsulation Materials
- Packaging
- Electrodes
- Other Materials
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- China
- Rest of the World
- Production of Renewable Energy in Rest of the World
- Clean Energy Finance Facility for the Caribbean and Central America (CEFF-CCA)
Chapter 8: Patent Review/ New Developments
- New Technologies
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
- 3M Company
- A123 Systems
- ABB Ltd.
- Agm Batteries Ltd
- Akzo Nobel
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- Ambri Inc.
- American Elements
- Aquion Energy
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.
- Automotive Energy Supply Corp.
- Axion Power International
- BASF SE
- BYD Auto Co. Ltd.
- Ceramatec Inc.
- Covestro (Formerly Bayer Materialscience)
- Dowdupont
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Faradion Limited
- Fzsonick SA
- GS Yuasa
- LG Chem
- Maxpower Inc.
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
- Natron Energy
- Ngk Insulators Ltd.
- Nippon Kodoshi Corp. (NKK)
- Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
- Nrgtek Inc
- Panasonic Corp.
- Saft Company
- Samsung
- Showa Denko K.K. (SDK)
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Solvay Performance Chemicals
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- Toray
- Tosoh Corp. Ceramics Division
- Toyota Corp.
- U.S. Antimony Corp.
- Ube Industries
- Umicore
- Vale Ltd.
- Wanxiang
- Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd.
