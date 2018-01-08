Global Sodium-ion Batteries Markets 2017-2022 - Growing Smart Cities, Smart Buildings and Smart Infrastructure Favour the $1+ Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Sodium-ion Batteries is Set to Grow to $1.2 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 23.9% for the Period of 2017-2022 as sodium-ion batteries have recently gained commercialization status.

The report details various segments of the sodium-ion battery market. The market is segmented on the basis of technologies. The market by technology includes sodium-sulfur batteries, sodium-salt batteries, sodium-ion batteries and sodium-oxygen batteries.



The market is further segmented on the basis of end users, which includes portable electronic devices (mobile phones, laptop and tablets, cameras, portable medical devices, portable electronic devices, toys, drones and remote access devices), automobile applications (electric vehicle and fossil fuel-based vehicles), residential power backup, commercial power backup, grid-level applications, industrial, military and space applications.



The report also analyzes the market for raw materials, which includes electrolyte materials, separators, barrier materials, encapsulating materials, packaging and other. The report also analyzes patents and new technologies.



The study covers the global market for the sodium-ion market, and is not limited to the countries included in this report. The selection of the countries to be included in this report was mainly based on the total revenue generated from the sale of sodium-ion market. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.



The competitive landscape of the global market for sodium-ion batteries market is discussed and includes profiles of the major companies and their product portfolios. All categories are discussed in detail, describing each segment, identifying current products on the market, measuring market size, identifying market drivers, forecasting for 2017 to 2022, and assessing the competitors and competitor market shares.



The global market for sodium-ion batteries will grow from $420 million in 2017 to $1.2 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% for the period of 2017-2022.

in 2017 to by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% for the period of 2017-2022. The sodium-sulfur batteries market will grow from $285.6 million to $857.5 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 24.6%.

to by 2022 with a CAGR of 24.6%. The sodium-salt batteries (zebra batteries) market will grow from $86.1 million to $240.1 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 22.8%.

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2: Summary

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Key Motivating Factors of the Sodium-ion Market

Increasing Demand of Consumer Electronics and Smart Devices

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

Stringent Government Regulation to Control Rising Environmental Pollution

Low Cost of Sodium-ion Battery as Compared with Lithium-ion Batteries

Grid Level Usage of Sodium-ion Batteries for Renewable Sources of Energy

Key Factors Restraining the Market

Presence of Alternatives in the Market (such as Lithium-ion, Li-air, Li-sulfur)

Key Opportunities in the Market

Growing Smart Cities, Smart Buildings and Smart Infrastructure

Development of Electric Vehicles and Electronic Devices

Upcoming Market of Renewable Sources

Battery Market

Battery Market at a Glance

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Sodium-sulfur Batteries

Sodium-salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)

Sodium-oxygen (Sodium-air) Batteries

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by End User

Portable Electronic Devices

Mobile Phones

Laptops and Tablets

Cameras

Portable Medical Devices

Portable Electronic Appliances

Toys

Drone and Remote Access Devices

Other Devices

Automobile Applications

Electric Vehicles

Fossil Fuel Based Vehicles

Residential Power Backup

Commercial Power Backup

Grid Level Application

Industrial Applications

Military and Space

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Component and Raw Material

Electrolyte Materials

Separators

Encapsulation Materials

Packaging

Electrodes

Other Materials

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

China

Rest of the World

Production of Renewable Energy in Rest of the World

Clean Energy Finance Facility for the Caribbean and Central America (CEFF-CCA)

Chapter 8: Patent Review/ New Developments

New Technologies

Patent Analysis

Chapter 9: Company Profiles



3M Company

Company A123 Systems

ABB Ltd.

Agm Batteries Ltd

Akzo Nobel

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Ambri Inc.

American Elements

Aquion Energy

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

Axion Power International

BASF SE

BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

Ceramatec Inc.

Covestro (Formerly Bayer Materialscience)

Dowdupont

Evonik Industries Ag

Faradion Limited

Fzsonick SA

GS Yuasa

LG Chem

Maxpower Inc.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Natron Energy

Ngk Insulators Ltd.

Nippon Kodoshi Corp. (NKK)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Nrgtek Inc

Panasonic Corp.

Saft Company

Samsung

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK)

Sigma-Aldrich

Solvay Performance Chemicals

Teck Resources Ltd.

Toray

Tosoh Corp. Ceramics Division

Toyota Corp.

U.S. Antimony Corp.

Ube Industries

Umicore

Vale Ltd.

Wanxiang

Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd.

