Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Nexeo Solutions' Revenue Grew 15.3%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO) ("Nexeo"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NXEO. The Company posted its financial results on December 06, 2017, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The chemicals and plastic distributor's revenue and EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Nexeo Solutions most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NXEO

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 27, 2017, Nexeo's revenues increased 15.3% to $981.7 million from $851.4 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $902.5 million.

During FY17, the Company's revenues increased 241.3% to $3.6 billion from $1.1 billion in FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit increased 21.8% to $109.1 million from $89.6 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Nexeo's gross margin increased 60 basis points to 11.1% of revenue from 10.5% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 267.5% to $398.4 million from $108.4 million in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Nexeo's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 14% to $52.7 million from $46.4 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin was on par with the 5.4% of revenue recorded in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's operating income increased 921.2% to $67.4 million from $6.6 million in FY16. During FY17, Nexeo's operating margin increased 130 basis points to 1.9% of revenue from 0.6% of revenue in FY16.

For the reported quarter, Nexeo's net income increased 56.3% to $13.6 million on a y-o-y basis from $8.7 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.18, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.15.

During FY17, the Company's net income was $14.4 million compared to a net loss of $8.4 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was positive $0.19 compared to negative $0.24 in FY16.

Segment Details

Chemicals - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Chemicals segment's revenue increased 18.8% to $455.9 million from $383.9 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 25.8% to $58 million from $46.1 million in Q4 FY16, due to increases in both volume and average selling price.

Plastics - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Plastics segment's revenue increased 12.5% to $491.3 million from $436.8 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 14.6% to $42.3 million from $36.9 million in Q4 FY16.

Other - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Other segment's revenue increased 12.4% to $34.5 million from $30.7 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 33.3% to $8.8 million from $6.6 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Nexeo's cash and cash equivalents increased 13.5% to $53.9 million from $47.5 million as on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net long-term debt and capital lease obligations increased 3.7% to $794 million from $765.6 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts and notes receivable increased 25.8% to $597.4 million from $474.8 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 17.9% to $384.2 million from $325.8 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 2,356.3% to $78.6 million from $3.2 million in FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Nexeo Solutions' stock marginally rose 0.21%, ending the trading session at $9.68.

Volume traded for the day: 309.46 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 228.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 28.89%; previous three-month period - up 27.03%; past twelve-month period - up 1.26%; and year-to-date - up 6.37%

After last Friday's close, Nexeo Solutions' market cap was at $871.49 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 51.76.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors