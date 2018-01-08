Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Land's End's Revenue Grew 4.5%

Stock Monitor: LightInTheBox Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 27, 2017, Land's End's net revenues increased 4.5% to $325.49 million from $311.48 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's same store sales growth was negative 1.3%. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $320.17 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit increased 6% to $141.97 million from $133.65 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, Land's End's gross margin increased 70 basis points to 43.6% of revenue from 42.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 896.1% to $12.85 million from $1.29 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 350 basis points to 3.9% of revenue from 0.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income was $5.94 million compared to an operating loss of $3.42 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Land's End's earnings before tax (EBT) was positive $167,000 compared to negative $9.14 million in the same period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Land's End's net income was $162,000 compared to a net loss of $7.22 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was positive $0.01 versus negative $0.23 in the comparable period of last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of negative $0.04.

Segment Details

Direct - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Direct segment's revenue increased 6.7% to $290.33 million from $272.08 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 190 basis points to 44.8% of revenue on a y-o-y basis, due to actions taken relating to offers in pricing and a write-down of underperforming inventory. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 109.4% to $29.10 million from $13.90 million in Q3 FY16.

Retail - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Retail segment's revenue decreased 10.8% to $35.10 million from $39.34 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin was 34.1% of revenue, mainly due to a shrink and shift of liquidation events. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA was negative $6.00 million compared to negative $3.58 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on October 27, 2017, Land's End's cash and cash equivalents decreased 56.4% to $92.91 million from $213.11 million as on January 27, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's net long-term debt decreased 0.6% to $487.20 million from $490.04 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable decreased 0.6% to $39.04 million from $39.28 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 1.3% to $160.34 million from $162.41 million in Q4 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was negative $87.81 million versus negative $66.86 million in the comparable period of last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Lands' End's stock dropped 1.34%, ending the trading session at $18.40.

Volume traded for the day: 130.09 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 39.39%; previous three-month period - up 41.54%; past six-month period - up 27.78%; and last twelve-month period - up 8.24%

After last Friday's close, Lands' End's market cap was at $590.64 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

